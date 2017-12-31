After 34 years, Mahfuz says goodbye to PAS

Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar announced his resignation from PAS on December 31, 2017. — File picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar announced today his resignation from PAS which he joined on March 12, 1984.

He told a news conference at the Royale Signature hotel in Alor Setar, Kedah that he has yet to decide if he will be joining any other political party, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported on its website.

“Today, I will send a letter to the PAS secretary-general in accordance with the party constitution to stop my PAS membership, effective 11.59pm on December 31, 2017,” he said in a video of the news conference that was posted “live” on the Facebook page of PAS splinter party, Amanah.



The second-term Pokok Sena MP has been increasingly critical of PAS since the Islamist party parted ways with its former Pakatan Rakyat allies.

But as recent as last month, he had indicated that for all his criticism, he would never leave PAS for any of the other Malay-centric parties like PKR, Parti Amanah Negara or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia though he had expressed then a desire to contest as a direct Pakatan Harapan candidate.

He had reportedly insisted then that there is room for dissenting views in PAS.