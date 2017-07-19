Affordable houses worth RM140.53m to be built in Melaka

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the Melaka Housing Board was working with two property developers to build 801 houses under two Affordable Housing (AH) projects. — Bernama picMELAKA, July 19 — Some 801 houses under two Affordable Housing (AH) projects valued at RM140.53 million would be built in Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah districts, and slated for completion in two to three years.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the Melaka Housing Board was working with two property developers, namely PB Realty Sdn Bhd for the AH project in Krubong, Melaka Tengah, and Mega 3 Housing Sdn Bhd for the project in Sungai Baru 2 in Alor Gajah.

A total 648 units worth RM116.64 million would be built in Krubong while the Kuala Sungai Baru 2 project comprised 153 units worth RM23.89 million, he said.

These projects were slated for completion in three and two years, respectively, he added.

“The houses in Krubong are priced at RM180,000, while the units in Kuala Sungai Baru 2 are priced from RM135,000 to RM178,800, depending on land size and ownership status (Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera).

“The main objective of these projects is to ensure that residents in the state would be able to own a house,” he said at a press conference after the signing of a joint-venture agreement (JVA) for the two projects held at the Seri Negeri Complex in Ayer Keroh here, today.

Melaka Housing Board Executive Director Saleh Md Dom; PB Realty Director Datuk Poh Geok Seng; and Mega 3 Housing Director Datuk Tan Gee Swan, signed the JVA on behalf of their organisation and companies.

Idris said apart from the AH projects, the Krubong project would also include 1,482 mixed residential units valued at RM771.21 million while the Kuala Sungai Baru 2 project would also consist of premium lots costing RM936,000 each.

The housing projects were expected to spur various infrastructure developments within the affected areas, he added.

Meanwhile, Saleh said to date, a total of 9,784 affordable houses under the AH scheme in the state had been completed, while another 24,355 units were under construction. — Bernama