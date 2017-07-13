Adoptive parents of abused child out on bail

JOHOR BARU, July 13 — The adoptive parents of a 21-month-old boy who were detained in connection with the child’s death due to alleged abuse were released on police bail today.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Abdul Wahib Musa said the couple aged 30 and 34 were released after their remand ended.

“Currently, the police are waiting for the child’s post-mortem report which has yet to be released,” he said in a statement here today.

The victim who required the aid of breathing apparatus died at the Sultanah Nor Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, two days ago.

He was buried at the Parit Raja Muslim Cemetery near Batu Pahat last night. — Bernama