Adopt BNM’s proposed living wage as poll platform, parties told

Charles Santiago speaks to the media at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Klang MP Charles Santiago urged all political parties and trade unions today to make the implementation of a living wage a primary campaign issue for the 14th general election.

Citing Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) suggestion for a RM2,700 minimum living wage in its 2017 annual report, the DAP lawmaker said all stakeholders must push to make this a reality instead of paying it lip service.

“This is the right time for us to lobby the government, all political parties and trade unions to implement Bank Negara’s suggestion,” he said during a press conference at the Parliament media room today.

He noted that BNM’s report came a month after a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report on urban poverty in Malaysia.

Santiago said the BNM and Unicef reports show that Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is not trickling down to the people.

In its report, BNM proposed a living wage that factors in personal and family development as well as financial security.