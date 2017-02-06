Adequately compensated owners should build their own homes, kapitan Lim says

LUNDU, Feb 6 — It was unfair for homeowners who have been adequately compensated to ask the government to build new houses for them, said Lundu district Kapitan (Chinese community leader) Lim Ted Hong.

He was responding to complaints from residents about the government not building houses for them after their homes had to be demolished to make way for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“Affected homeowners have been compensated twice the price of their homes and they should build it on their own.

“In addition, the affected homeowners have also been given prior notice to move,” he told reporters.

Lim also said that the local Chinese community leaders would ensure all Chinese voters will cast their vote in the Tanjong Datu by-election on Febraury 18.

“If possible, we want to break the record that we gave to the late Tok Nan (Tan Sri Adenan Satem) before, where 92.2 per cent of Chinese voters went out to vote,” he added.

According to Lim, much development had been brought to Tanjong Datu by the late Chief Minister Adenan when he was elected as the people’s representative in the state election.

He said the Lundu district has received several development projects namely in education related projects such as schools as well as houses of worship, roads, electricity and clean water supply.

“That is why we really want his wife Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu to replace him as the new elected representative for Tanjong Datu, to continue his legacy,” said Lim.

According to him, Jamilah often accompanied her husband when he was making trips to this area and this would enable her to know her late husband’s planning for the constituency.

Lim said the Lundu district still needed a lot of development, especially in the tourism sector and the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway project was expected to boost the sector. — Bernama