Adequate aid will be given to those affected by floods, PM says

Wednesday January 3, 2018
03:39 PM GMT+8

Tools

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak reminded all the affected people to give priority to their own safety, adhere to the advice of the authorities and be steadfast. — Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak reminded all the affected people to give priority to their own safety, adhere to the advice of the authorities and be steadfast. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he is monitoring the situation in the flood-hit states and ensuring that adequate aid is given to the victims.

The Prime Minister reminded all the affected people to give priority to their own safety, adhere to the advice of the authorities and be steadfast.

The government would ensure that adequate aid is given to all the affected people, he said in a post on his Twitter account.

The floods have struck Pahang, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak, and many people have been evacuated to relief centres and several schools have closed. — Bernama

