Adenan’s son likely candidate in by-election

The Tanjung Datu seat fell vacant following Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s death on Jan 11. ― Bernama pic PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s youngest son, Azizul Annuar, 25, is widely tipped to be Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate in the Tanjung Datu by-election on Feb 18.

Adenan’s widow, Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, has also been rumoured as a possible candidate but she is said to be not interested.

The seat fell vacant following the chief minister’s death on Jan 11.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political analyst Associate Prof Jeniri Amir said it would likely be Azizul, who has three elder sisters and a brother.

“He is young and vibrant, and I think it would be very suitable for him to take his late father’s place,” he said.

“It is unlikely that Puan Sri would contest the seat. It makes no political sense for her to contest.

She’s not interested.” Jeniri said the seat was a shoo-in for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and BN.

“People in Tanjung Datu are focused on development and to them only BN can bring development,” he said. “This is one of the reasons why PBB has very strong support from the people.”

Universiti Malaya’s Centre for Democracy and Elections research fellow Associate Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Tanjung Datu constituents are hoping for Azizul to be their elected representative.

This is based on polls conducted by the centre where it found that Azizul had the highest rating of 85 per cent as a potential successor to Adenan.

“The poll also said Azizul’s popularity factors were well influenced by his friendly, well-mannered and not overbearing attitude, and his charitable work,” Awang Azman said.

“In addition, the poll found that many activities carried out by the youngest of Adenan’s children like raising awareness and funds to support children with cancer made him popular among the people.

“Azizul is seen to represent the Y-generation that is educated and sensitive to the situation of the community,” he said.

Adenan, who was PBB president, had been the Tanjung Datu assemblyman since 2001. In the state election last May, he won with a majority of 5,892 votes in a straight fight against PKR’s Jazolkipli Numan, who garnered only 468 votes.

The PBB supreme council will meet tomorrow to decide on the candidate.

On the vacant Sungai Air Tawar state seat, Mohd Hashim said there would be no by-election as it did not affect the Selangor government. The seat’s first-term assemblyman, Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik, of Umno, was found dead in his home on Wednesday morning.