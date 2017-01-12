Adenan’s remains brought to Samariang Muslim cemetery

Military officers carry the late Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s coffin into Sarawak Jamek Mosque in Petra Jaya, Kuching. ― Bernama picKUCHING, Jan 12 ― The remains of Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem were taken to the Samariang Muslim Cemetery from the Sarawak Jamek Mosque in Petra Jaya this afternoon.

Officers and men of the military and police carried the casket to the hearse at 1.25pm for the two-kilometre journey to the cemetery.

Many people lined the route to the cemetery to pay their last respects.

The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were among the thousands of people who attended the funeral prayers following the Zohor prayers at the mosque.

Adenan died at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan here from complications of heart disease at 1.24pm yesterday, 16 days short of his 73rd birthday. ― Bernama