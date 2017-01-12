Adenan Satem given state funeral

Mourners outside Masjid Jamek Negeri in Petrajaya, Kuching, at Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem's funeral on January 12, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie KUCHING, Jan 12 — Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who died yesterday, was given a state funeral at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery here today.

The casket bearing Adenan’s remains, which was wrapped with the state flag and carried by officers and men of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police, arrived at the cemetery at 2.05 pm.

The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor joined thousands of people for the funeral.

Adenan’s wife Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, family members and relatives were also at the cemetery.

Adenan, who held the chief minister’s post for almost three years, died at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan near here from complications of heart disease at 1.24pm yesterday, 16 days short of his 73rd birthday.

Federal and state ministers, menteris besar and chief ministers, heads of federal and state government departments, corporate leaders, representatives of associations and NGOs as well as thousands of members of the public also attended the funeral.

Among the digintaries were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein Onn, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri and Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Abang Haji Openg.

During the burial, Masjid Jamek Sarawak chief imam Ustaz Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi recited the ‘Talkin’ while Adenan’s children and grandchildren sat around the grave during the recital.

After the recital, the head flag bearer then handed over the Sarawak flag as the highest honour of the state government and people to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, who later presented it to Jamilah.

Thereafter, Later Jamilah poured scented water on the grave of her husband, followed by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri and wife, Sultan of Brunei, Najib and wife.

Adenan’s children and grandchildren also poured scented water on his grave.

The lying-in-state ceremony was held at the Sarawak Masjid Jamek, Petra Jaya earlier before the hearse carrying his casket made its way to the cemetery, located about two kilometres from the mosque.

Members of the public lined up the two-km route to pay their lasts respects to the much-loved leader, who was fondly known as “Tok Nan”.

Thousands of dignitaries and the public had paid their last respects to Adenan at the mosque this morning and at his residence in Damai Jaya, Santubong near here since yesterday and this morning.

Yesterday, Abang Johari announced today as a public holiday for Sarawak and a seven-day period of mourning with state flags to be flown half-mast. — Bernama