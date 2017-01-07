Adenan never issued statement on McDonald’s halal cake policy, says aide

Last week, McDonald's confirmed that it had implemented a policy barring cakes without halal certification into its premises. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUCHING, Jan 7 ― Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem never issued any statement relating to McDonald's policy on halal-certified cakes, said his chief political secretary Abdullah Saidol.

Abdullah said a statement by one of Adenan's political secretaries on the issue was made in the latter's personal capacity.

“It should be noted that McD (McDonald's) is a business entity and policies announced by McDonald's is their business's decision.

“The Sarawak Government has no direct or indirect interest in McDonald's, so why would we interfere with their business decisions unless they have contravened some laws or business guidelines,” he said in a statement today.

Abdullah, who is also Semop assemblyman, said the state's multiracial unity and high level of tolerance was amongst the best examples in Malaysia.

“Kuching was announced as the first City of Unity in Malaysia. This is something that we should be proud of and all Sarawakians, doesn't matter which political party you support, should try to maintain and uphold this unique and colourful image,” he said.

Abdullah also said that he did not quite understand how the issue of whether some cake was halal or non-halal could cause religious and racial extremism.

“McD in Singapore has similar policies. Are we going to see extremism in Singapore?” he asked.

He said Adenan was more worried about people's well-being especially the needs of the rural people and getting more funds from federal government to develop the state.

“I believe the majority Sarawakians are matured enough not to be disturbed by this trivial issue. Racial and religious bigots are the last thing we need in Sarawak.

“Efforts to maintain peace and harmony amongst our plural society in Sarawak should prevail over political agendas,” he said.

Abdullah stressed that sensitivity must be observed and any person who failed to subscribe to the sentiment and acting chauvinistly must be despised.

