Adam Rosly made right choice to take a break, says Azmin

File picture shows Adam Rosly arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, escorted by anti-corruption officers, to face money laundering charges, April 21, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, May 9 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said former PKR Ampang Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah was right to give up his party posts pending his trial for providing false information.

Adam Rosly took a leave of absence from the party after he was charged with giving false documents to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers and forgery.

“It is the right decision so he is not linked to the party and to respect the due process of law,” the PKR deputy president told reporters here today.

Adam was investigated by MACC after his inordinate wealth made the news last year.

MORE TO COME