Adam Rosly demands Rafizi reveal INVOKE and NOW’s funds in next 48 hours

PKR Youth leader Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah has urged party vice-president Rafizi Ramli today to reveal the source of funds for both NGOs within the next 48 hours. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Former PKR Youth leader Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah, who was recently embroiled in a corruption scandal, has urged party vice-president Rafizi Ramli today to reveal the source of funds for his NGO INVOKE Malaysia within the next 48 hours.

In a press statement today, Adam claimed many political leaders and activists have been patient with him to preserve PKR’s reputation, but public interest must now be prioritised.

“It is perplexing when Rafizi fails to declare the sources of his funding while he has always urged BN and the Opposition to declare their assets.

“To maintain public confidence towards PKR and the Opposition, and in line with the principles of transparency, I urge Rafizi to reveal these details within 48 hours starting from today,” he said in the statement.

Adam expressed his concern over the continued collection of public funds for INVOKE and his other group, the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (NOW).

He demanded Rafizi reveal the total amount of funds collected from INVOKE and NOW, state the cash flow of both groups, and provide all the names of individuals who had received funds collected by INVOKE.

“If Rafizi fails to fulfil this demand, I will take the appropriate action because we need to preserve public confidence towards PKR and Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Former Ampang PKR Youth leader Adam was charged with six counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 last week.

Subsequently, on April 25, Rafizi said PKR should not take the charges against Adam lightly, as it would undermine the party’s reputation.

Adam has since denied being involved in corruption and explained that his wealth came from his businesses and inheritance.