Activist says ‘tried’ to report alleged abduction in Pattaya

Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) today sought to provide insight on why Thai police could not find his report. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ KBAB51KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Police in Pattaya did not accept Peter Chong’s attempt to report his alleged abduction in Hatyai by saying it was outside their jurisdiction, the activist asserted today.

The former Petaling Jaya city councillor had been reported missing after he left for Thailand without telling his family, and previously alleged he was kidnapped there while “investigating” the abduction of Pastor Raymond Koh.

Hatyai police chief Col Kittichai Sankatavorn this week disputed the existence of Chong’s purported report, saying his agency did not have it on record.

Chong today sought to provide insight on why Thai police could not find his report.

“I would however like to clarify that I had tried to lodge a police report at Pattaya Police Station. However, the officer there told me to make the report at the Hatyai Police Station which is outside his jurisdiction as I was held against my will in Hatyai,” Chong wrote on Facebook today.

“Once settled here, I will attempt to lodge a report at the Thai Embassy here failing which I may have to go to Hatyai. I believe that it is important and necessary to do so.”

He then apologised for the grief and concern he caused, and said he would cooperate with Malaysian police for their investigations and, if necessary, the Thai police as well.

Chong was found to be in Thailand shortly after his family reported him missing to the police, and alleged that he had gone north to “investigate” Koh’s February 13 abduction.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar yesterday said Chong’s case resulted in police here wasting resources to locate him, after his disappearance prompted public concern that he was abducted.