Activist lashes out at claim he is Christian masquerading as Muslim cleric

Wednesday July 12, 2017
09:27 PM GMT+8

Syed Azmi Alhabshi wrote on his Facebook page to deny the claim contained in a poster being shared online. — Screengrab via FacebookSyed Azmi Alhabshi wrote on his Facebook page to deny the claim contained in a poster being shared online. — Screengrab via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The social activist behind the controversial “Pet-a-dog” event from 2014 has rejected allegations circulating online that he is a Christian pretending to an Islamic teacher.

Syed Azmi Alhabshi wrote on his Facebook page to deny the claim contained in a poster being shared online, saying he was Muslim and a layperson.

“First of all, the poster is not true, (it’s) slander. I am not what is written. I am Muslim. I am not an ustaz (religious teacher), I am a pharmacist,” he wrote.

He also pointed out that the poster claimed that the information came from the “Putrajaya Islamic Religious Council”. There is no such entity.

Syed Azmi then questioned why people were prepared to believe the allegation against him, and noted that the contents of the poster were blatantly false.

“Yes, you can hate me and my event, but never disturb my work to save children,” he added.

His post drew an outpouring of support on Facebook, with friends and acquaintances attesting that Syed Azmi was not what he was accused of in the poster.

They also expressed support for his activism and denounced the unnamed parties behind the claim.

