Activist: Bad behaviour breeds more of the same

A woman walks past the vandalised entrance of a shop lot at Jalan Tun HS Lee. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The phenomenon of antisocial behaviour can only be corrected through selfless examples, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Commenting on inconsiderate behaviour such as double parking, vandalism and littering, he said these were the consequences of the country’s growing development.

However, Lee said these could be reversed by instilling the right mindset in Malaysians.

“In our efforts to become a developed country, we need values and to look at civic responsibility, and courtesy as a lifestyle,” Lee told Malay Mail.

“Every school student is taught about having morals and being civic minded, but the application of such knowledge is not present in today’s society.”

Lee also said it was not a class issue, noting that the rich were just as prone of antisocial behaviour as the less well-off.

Suggesting that fines may not be able to correct such attitudes, he said community service could help change the mindsets of “ugly” Malaysians.

Lee said that until Malaysians remember how to care for others besides themselves, rules and laws will continue to be disregarded.

“We want to welcome all walks of life to our country, but how can that be when we can’t even take care of those around us?”