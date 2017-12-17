‘Act against the worst type of criminals’

Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) director Khairul Anwar Bachok (centre) showing confiscated branded baby milk formula, in Kulai, December 10, 2017. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Consumer groups and politicians from both sides of the political divide have urged the authorities to charge those making and selling counterfeit infant formula under the Penal Code, saying those who endanger toddlers are the worst type of criminals.

Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association chairman Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi said yesterday those who sell fake baby formula endanger future generations of the country.

“This is a crime. The offender should not be charged under the consumer laws but under the Penal Code.

“Under the Consumer Protection Act 1999, an offender only pays a fine.

“Those who commit this crime have lost their sense of humanity. How can anyone have the heart to tamper with a product that is catered for infants,” he asked.

“We urge the Health Ministry to step up efforts in identifying fake products,” he said.

Malaysian Muslim Consumer Association (PPIM) chief activist Nadzim Johan said the danger lies in the fact that many people could not tell the difference between counterfeit and genuine products.

“These criminals must be taken out of society. Otherwise, they will continue their heinous acts,” he said.

Malaysia Consumers Movement president Darshan Singh Dhillon said the authorities should mete out harsh penalty on offenders.

“Fake infant food products in the market cannot be tolerated at any cost.”

Consumers Association of Subang and Shah Alam (CASSA) president Datuk Jacob George urged all agencies to work together to stamp out the fake infant formula syndicates.

“Those who commit such crimes are seasoned criminals who have extensive distribution networks and financial backup.

“We cannot expect the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry to handle this alone. We need every related agency to work together to tackle this problem,” he said

MIC youth chief Datuk Sivarraajh Chandran said it was unthinkable that the perpetrators had placed young children and babies at risk for a quick profit.

“Find out who they are and throw the book at them. Every effort must be made to bring them to justice and set an example to deter others from doing this.

“The investigating bodies must also step up their efforts to prevent a repeat of this and set up a mechanism for such complaints to be acted on speedily,” he said.

Penang MCA youth chief Datuk Michael Lee Beng Seng described it as a cruel crime.

“Considering that babies and children are unable to voice their distress and parents would only find out when they fall sick, this is an especially cruel crime,” he said.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said the authorities should expedite the investigation in the interest of public safety.

“It is shocking that such a product has surfaced here. The ministry should work with the genuine manufacturer and seize all the products on shelves with immediate effect.”

“There should be no compromise on the fake product manufacturer. They should be arrested and charged for putting the public at risk,” she said.

The fake infant formula issue came to light last week when ministry officials seized 210 boxes of counterfeit product worth about RM42,000 from five supermarkets and pharmacies in Johor.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin previously said the ministry would publicly identify those who produce imitation baby formula, and was working with genuine baby formula manufacturers and the Health Ministry to stop the production of fake goods.

He said samples of the fake baby formula were sent to the Health Ministry and Chemistry Department for testing.