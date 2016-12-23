Act against Muslim author who blasphemed Sikhism, Home Ministry told

MGC alleged that Ahmad Iqram Mohammad had published many wrong facts on the history and development of their religion in chapter 10 of his book in claiming that Sikhism too originated from Islam. ― Facebook screengrabKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) accused a local Muslim author today of blaspheming against their religion with his book titled Yahudi, Kristian, Hindu dan Buddha berasal daripada Islam? [Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism and Buddhism originated from Islam?].

The umbrella body representing Sikhs in the country further alleged that Ahmad Iqram Mohammad had published many wrong facts on the history and development of their religion in chapter 10 of his book in claiming that Sikhism too originated from Islam, such as its founder Guru Nanak was a Muslim.

“The writer has stated many wrong facts on every page and given negative interpretations which have touched the sensitivities of the Sikhs regarding their religion,” MGC president Jagir Singh said in a statement.

He demanded the Home Ministry immediately withdraw the book from circulation and investigate the author and its publisher for blasphemy under the Penal Code as well as the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

He also demanded the author and publisher apologise for their errors as above and give an undertaking not to repeat them.

Jagir also urged the Home Ministry to be “more vigilant and disallow such books from being published”.

“Where the writer is giving views on other religions, those other religions must be consulted,” he added.

The 416-page book was published on October 14 by PTS Media Group, which has an office in Batu Caves, Selangor.

Little is known about the author Ahmad Iqram, although he is also listed as having written another book titled in Malay Kau Sembah Apa? Berdialog Dengan Non-Muslim [What Do You Worship? Dialogues with Non-Muslims].

The book appears to have caused consternation within the Sikh community, prompting one of them to file a police report in Ipoh, Perak last Sunday.

Lawyer and secretary-general of the National Sikh Movement (GerakSikh) Datuk Amarjit Singh had posted a copy of his December 18 police complaint on the Facebook page of the Malaysian Indian Forum, which has also been tagged onto the Facebook page of Ahmad Iqram.