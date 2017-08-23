Accused of racism, Perkasa challenges DAP to abolish ‘Malaysian Malaysia’

Perkasa’s Datuk Ruhanie Ahmad has challenged DAP who is allegedly not racists, to announce it will abolish its ‘Malaysian Malaysia’ concept based on the Setapak Declaration. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Perkasa has challenged DAP today to abolish its “Malaysian Malaysia” concept, after the latter asked for a probe against its president Datuk Ibrahim Ali’s “king of racists” claim.

The Malay rights group said it only made that declaration since there are many other groups which it deemed “racists”, but fail to be forthcoming about it.

“With this, Perkasa challenges DAP who is allegedly not racists, to announce it will abolish its Malaysian Malaysia concept based on the Setapak Declaration,” its vice-president Datuk Ruhanie Ahmad said in a statement.

“We challenge DAP to abolish Malaysian Malaysia because this concept is the source of DAP’s attitude that many doubt to be suitable with the Malaysian plural national identity.”

The group said, if it fails to do so, DAP can be categorised as a party that is hard to accept in a plural Malaysia.

Ibrahim reportedly made his remark during the Federal Territories Malay Congress event on Sunday.

In response, Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran had on Monday urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the police to investigate the group over the remark.

Singapore ruling party PAP’s leader Lee Kuan Yew had advocated the “Malaysian Malaysia” motto against Malaysian racial affirmative policies under the Malaysian Solidarity Convention pact when Singapore was still in Malaysia.

DAP’s veteran leader Lim Kit Siand had then called for a second “Malaysian Malaysia” campaign in 1999, and the DAP’s “Middle Malaysia” concept in 2010 has been accused of being a continuation of the former campaign.

This was not the first time Perkasa had challenged DAP to ditch the concept. In December, the group demanded the same thing to prove DAP is serious about Orang Asli rights.