Accommodate differences in opinion, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shaking hands with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a meeting at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra, May 8, 2017. — Bernama picSYDNEY, May 10 ― The young generation, who are now more open in giving their opinion, should not do so to an extent of jeopardising the country's interests, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the young generation, like Malaysian students abroad, should realise that they are the country's assets and future.

“Give opinion that is for the country's interests, instead of doing so to destroy the country. Students abroad have got that social assimilation and should translate them (in their action),” he said at a dinner with Malaysian students in Sydney yesterday.

There are more than 14,000 Malaysian students in Australia. Ahmad Zahid said the government was always open to opinion and had drawn up development programmes for the young generation, like the National Transformation Plan 2050 (TN50) based on the aspiration of the young people which was also attended by Malaysian High Commissioner to Australia Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Ahmad Zahid is here on a three-day working visit to Australia since last Sunday. ― Bernama