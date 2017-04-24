Accidental shooting victim’s father to take legal action against shooter

ALOR SETAR, April 24 — The father of the 12-year-old girl who was hit by stray shotgun pellets in Kampung Lubok Keriang, Mukim Lesong, Langgar here yesterday, is planning to take legal action against the person who caused the injuries.

Bakar Saad, 45, said the action would be a lesson to the person who was negligent in handling the firearm.

In the incident around 6.30pm, he and his wife and two of their children were having a meal in the kitchen, with the back door ajar.

He recalled he was at the table while his wife and Syahidah who was the second of their four children and her three-year-old youngest sibling were sitting on the floor when he heard shots.

“Syahidah was facing the door, which was how she got hit. Luckily, my wife and youngest child were not hit. When I saw blood on my daughter’s forehead, I immediately sent her to the hospital,” he said when met at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here today.

Bakar believed the suspect had failed to exercise caution while aiming his shots at the birds in the paddy fields nearby, causing the bullets to go astray and enter his house instead.

“There had been activities of bird-shooting before, but I do not know how this could happen. I am waiting for the police investigation outcome before taking legal action,” he said, adding, two of the 13 bullets lodged in his daughter had been taken out.

Meanwhile, Kedah Health director, Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail, said the victim was still being treated at the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department.

She said the girl would undergo an operation today to remove the remaining pellets in her body.

In a statement issued today, she said the girl was in stable condition. — Bernama