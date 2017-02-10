Academics want businesses punished if beauty products not labelled in Malay

Seized brushes suspected to be made with pig bristles are displayed after an inspection at a shop in Shah Alam on February 8, 2017. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Two Malay academics have demanded action against businesses that sell international cosmetic and toiletry products in foreign languages.

Utusan Malaysia reported the academics as saying that stern action must be taken against distributors and businesses that fail to label or market the products and its contents in Bahasa Malaysia, as required by the law.

“The guideline for marketing of foreign products must be tightened so producers and traders can't take advantage,” former Universiti Malaya lecturer, Datuk Nik Safiah Karim, was quoted as saying.

The Malay paper did not quote nor provide the explanation as to how businesses have taken advantage over the issue.

Meanwhile, Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka official Datuk Seri Md Salleh Yaapar was quoted saying the market is currently flooded with products labelled in foreign languages.

He described it as an insult to the national language.

He added that the authorities must ensure the labels and content details of all foreign products be translated to Bahasa Malaysia before they are allowed to be sold domestically.

“For example each product that goes into the Japanese or Saudi Arabian market are required to have the product information in the respective languages,” he said.

The call for action came amid a racially charged verbal war waged by a Malay consumer group against non-Malay businesses after a news report claimed some Chinese traders were openly selling paint brushes with pig bristles.

Muslim Consumer Association of Malaysia (PPIM), in a response to the report, suggested the authorities force non-Malay producers to label any pig-made product with a “pig logo” so as not to confuse Muslims.

The report led to a nationwide raid on business premises by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK).

The move drew widespread criticism from Chinese groups, including political parties from the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, however, announced yesterday a halt to the raids and said traders would be given one to two months to label their products.