Abused student to also lose arm

A hostel warden was accused of hitting a religious school student with a rubber hose. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The religious school student, who already had both legs amputated after alleged abuse by a hostel warden, is due to have his right arm removed today.

According to the Sinar Harian news portal, the boy's mother confirmed the latest procedure will take place this morning, after doctors' advised it following fresh signs of infection on Sunday.

“Doctors told us that this was life-threatening, so we are taking their advice although all effort is being made to save his arm from amputation,” the mother to the 11-year-old was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie was admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, before both of his legs were amputated on Saturday.

Besides losing both legs, the student who was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, reportedly suffered from kidney failure and underwent surgery to remove congealed blood on his right hand.

Police have detained the 29-year-old assistant warden accused of hitting the student with a rubber hose, and revealed that he has a previous conviction for theft.