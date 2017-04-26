Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Abused student to also lose arm

Wednesday April 26, 2017
09:33 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Perform, eat or just chill at Kuching’s Sanjuro CafePerform, eat or just chill at Kuching’s Sanjuro Cafe

Couple who abused elderly man at Singapore food centre arrestedCouple who abused elderly man at Singapore food centre arrested

Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry to the fore in ‘game of the season’Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry to the fore in ‘game of the season’

The Edit: Saudi novelist wins prize for Arab fictionThe Edit: Saudi novelist wins prize for Arab fiction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A hostel warden was accused of hitting a religious school student with a rubber hose. — Bernama picA hostel warden was accused of hitting a religious school student with a rubber hose. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The religious school student, who already had both legs amputated after alleged abuse by a hostel warden, is due to have his right arm removed today.

According to the Sinar Harian news portal, the boy's mother confirmed the latest procedure will take place this morning, after doctors' advised it following fresh signs of infection on Sunday.

“Doctors told us that this was life-threatening, so we are taking their advice although all effort is being made to save his arm from amputation,” the mother to the 11-year-old was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie was admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, before both of his legs were amputated on Saturday.

Besides losing both legs, the student who was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, reportedly suffered from kidney failure and underwent surgery to remove congealed blood on his right hand.

Police have detained the 29-year-old assistant warden accused of hitting the student with a rubber hose, and revealed that he has a previous conviction for theft.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline