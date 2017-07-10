Abuse not ruled out in toddler’s death

The mother and brother of a two-year-old girl found dead in a rented room at Jalan Ros are ordered to be remanded for seven days by the Magistrate's Court in Segamat, July 10, 2017. — Bernama picSEGAMAT, July 10 — Police do not rule out the possibility of elements abuse in the death of a two-year-old girl in a rented room in Jalan Ros here yesterday.

Segamat District Police Chief Supt Raub Selamat said, based on initial information, there were over 15 bruises on the child’s body including on her chest, head, back and legs.

“However, a detailed investigation on the matter is still on-going despite the old bruise marks, believed to have been caused by beatings.

“The deceased victim’s brother, a slow learner, admitted to beating his sister but it could not be determined since when,” he told reporters when met at Segamat District Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

He said the victim’s mother had two previous records involving drugs and theft.

Raub said the child’s body was sent to the Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem.

Yesterday, the victim was found dead with some bruises by her mother in their rented unit in a three-storey shophouse at about 1am.

The 42-year-old single-mother claimed to have told her 23-year-old son to look after the toddler before heading out to Segamat town.

When the mother, an unemployed woman, returned home, she saw her daughter lying unconscious before asking for help from neighbours to contact the hospital.

Earlier, the two suspects were remanded for seven days until July 16 to assist in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The remand order was issued by the Lower Court Assistant Registrar Ahmad Shakib Ismail at the Magistrate’s Court of Segamat, here at 4.30pm. — Bernama