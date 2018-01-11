About 300 brave showers for candlelight vigil in memory of former Sarawak CM

A portrait of Tan Sri Adenan Satem stands at the site of the candlelight vigil held at the Kuching Waterfront, January 11, 2018. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 11 — About 300 people braved light showers to take part in a candlelight vigil at the waterfront here tonight in memory of former Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who died exactly a year ago due to heart complications.

A spokesman of the organising committee Robert Liew said although Adenan had passed away, his dedication and pro-poor policies were still deeply rooted in the Sarawakian mind.

“As Sarawakians, we all can feel his sincerity and dedications for Sarawak.

“He has done a lot for the state within a short period of three years as a chief minister,” he added.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting, who was among those taking part in the candlelight vigil, said party members are forever grateful to the late chief minister for saving SUPP from being deregistered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) due to an internal crisis.

He said it was because of Adenan’s request to the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, SUPP is alive today.

“As a Chinese, I am also grateful to Adenan for giving recognition to Unified Examination Certificate for graduates from Chinese independent schools,” Ting said, adding that UEC holders can now apply for jobs in the state civil service or apply for study loans from the Yayasan Sarawak for their tertiary education.

Ting, who is also the state assemblyman for Piasau, said Adenan had also allocated funds for Chinese schools, which had never been done before.

“All the things that he done for Sarawak, especially for the poor, will always be remembered,” he said, citing as examples the reduction of electricity tariffs and the abolition of tolls imposed for crossing bridges in Sibu, Miri and here.