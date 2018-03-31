Abang Johari: PM has done much for Sarawak

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Kuching International Airport, November 21, 2017. ― Bernama picKUCHING, March 31 — Many development programmes of the federal government had been implemented in Sarawak under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, double the number compared to the time the country was under the premiership of a former prime minister who had administered the country for up to 22 years, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In fact, during his short tenure leading the Sarawak government the outcome of his negotiations with the Prime Minister revealed that many of the decisions made by Najib demonstrated the sincerity of the national leader to listen and cooperate to assist Sarawak.

He cited the example of the commitment of the Prime Minister in realising the Pan Borneo Highway, the sale of the Bakun Dam to the state government, the discussion on the state oil and gas company Petros, the approvals for the bridge construction projects to realise the Sarawak coastal road, and many others.

“In fact, since becoming the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib has come to Sarawak up to 160 times, he had even visited the interior areas in Ulu Kapit,” he said when launching the election machinery for the P194 Petrajaya Parliamentary constituency at the Penview Convention Centre, Sejingkat here, this afternoon.

Abang Johari said when one a particular leader had retired, he should not interfere in the style of leadership of the new leader which had changed according to the time based on demands and the changing era, and the style of the current Prime Minister was seen to be most suitable to Sarawak, which had become an important agenda in driving the state’s development.

In his speech, he hinted the possibility of Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Member of Parliament for Petrajaya would be retained to contest the parliamentary seat in GE14 but declined to finalise the matter as he said the list of candidates would be decided and announced by the Prime Minister at the right time. — Bernama