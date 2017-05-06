Abang Johari: PBB owes its strength to past leaders

Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (third from right) with Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg (fourth from right) at the PBB special convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, May 6, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 6 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) strength and unity are the product of efforts by past leaders such as Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, said president Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg.

“We must thank them for putting the party on a solid foundation for all members as well as non-members us to rely on,” he said at a special convention to fete former leaders such as Taib, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem and former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

He lauded them for voluntarily giving way to the next generations to take over, saying that smooth power transitions were a unique PBB hallmark.

“We must also our thank our past leaders for making PBB to be the backbone of the state Barisan Nasional,” he said, adding a strong PBB is good for the political stability and to continue to lead the state in future.

Abang Johari, who became the sixth chief minister on January 13 after Adenan’s death two days earlier, cited Taib as example who had contributed much to Sarawak’s development since his involvement in politics in the 1960s.

These include the development of Samarahan into a centre of higher learning and one of the fastest growing urban centres in Sarawak, and Bintulu from a small town into a well-know oil and gas hub of Malaysia.