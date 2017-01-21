Abang Johari: No Umno in Sarawak as long as I’m CM

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg (fourth right) with leaders of the state Barisan Nasional component parties displaying their solidarity, January 21, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 21 ― Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg reiterated today his predecessor’s pledge to bar entry to Umno, its peninsula-based Barisan Nasional (BN) partner, for as long as he is in office.

Abang Johari said he has conveyed the message directly to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno president and federal BN chairman.

“I told the prime minister that we do not want Umno to come to Sarawak,” Abang Johari who is also president of the state BN lynchpin, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), told reporters after chairing a state BN supreme council meeting here.

“I have mentioned this to the prime minister that for as long as I am the chief minister I will not allow Umno to come to Sarawak,” he added.

He said he met Najib for 45 minutes yesterday.

“The prime minister agreed that there is no need for Umno to come to Sarawak because PBB, being the backbone of the state Barisan Nasional, is very strong.

“He also said Umno is also not interested to come to Sarawak either,” Abang Johari said.

He added that he told the prime minister that he would continue Adenan's autonomy initiatives to reclaim Sarawak's rights from Putrajaya.

“He understood about that and I can tell you he is good listener and willing to hold more negotiations with us,” the Sarawakian said.

Abang Johari, however, stressed that PBB and other state BN parties will work together with Umno in the interest of the country.

Abang Johari was sworn in as the sixth Sarawak chief minister on January 13, succeeding Tan Sri Adenan Satem who died of heart failure two days prior.

At today’s Sarawak BN meeting, three of its components: PRS, SUPP and SPDP pledged full support to Abang Johari as the chief minister and state BN chairman.