Abang Johari: New Sarawak Cabinet after Jan 17

Datuk Amar Abang Johari signing the letter of appointment as Chief Minister of Sarawak at the Astana Negeri in Petra Jaya, January 13, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, Jan 13 — Newly-sworn in Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said today he will announce his Cabinet after the mourning period of his predecessor Tan Sri Adenan Satem ends on January 17.

He added that the current line-up from Adenan’s Cabinet will remain until then.

“I will issue a statement at a press conference to announce the line-up,” he told reporters after his swearing-in ceremony in front of Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana Negeri here.

“I have to give respect to the late chief minister as the reason for the announcement after the mourning period,” he added.

Adenan, 72, died last Wednesday of heart failure while undergoing treatment at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri DrJames Masing said Abang Johari is "the wisest choice you can get, and as a long-serving state assemblyman, he is the most suitable to be the chief minister."

He said the new chief minister understands the "push and pull" of the various ethnic groups in Sarawak as well as the religious diversity that the state has.

"I can tell you that my party will give our full and undivided support so that what he does he will it well," added Masing, who was one of three deputy chief ministers in Adenan’s Cabinet.

PBB senior vice-president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Abang Johari is a very patience, committed and hardworking leader.

"He is a man for all races and religion.

“I am also confident that he will be able to carry out the unfinished tasks of the late chief minister,” said Uggah, the other deputy chief minister.

He added that Abang Johari has vast experience and knowledge in the government and politics.

Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said Abang Johari has the wisdom to take over from the late chief minister.

"We in SUPP are looking forward to have a good working relationship with him," Dr Sim, who is also the state minister of local government, said.

He added that the new chief minister has always been fair to the ethnic Chinese, especially in providing allocations for Chinese education in Satok constituency.

"But we hope that he will continue the legacy of the late chief minister in fighting for the return of Sarawak's rights from the federal government," he said.