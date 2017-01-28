Abang Johari has plans to boost Sarawak’s economic development

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg says plans are in the works to boost Sarawak’s economic development. — Bernama picKUCHING, Jan 28 — Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has his own plans towards boosting Sarawak’s economic development.

He said a conference on the plan, to be chaired by the State Secretary, will be held here soon and would involve the participation of international experts.

The experts will help explore and chart the direction of the state’s economic development based on the resources available.

He said under the new economic development plan, the government would be more selective on its acceptance of investments in the state to try and preserve the environment.

“We are trying to get more non-polluting industries to come over to preserve the environment as that is our strength,” he added.

Abang Johari was speaking to reporters after attending the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year open house at Dewan Sa’ati SUPP here today.

He said his predecessor, Tan Sri Adenan Satem, had wanted to transform the rural areas.

“If you want to do this, one sector that needs to be seriously developed is agriculture and tourism which must also come the right infrastructure,” he added.

The Chief Minister also commended Sarawak’s Chinese community for having contributed much towards the economic development of the state.

Abang Johari said he was confident that with the strong unity among the various races in Sarawak, the state’s future is guaranteed. — Bernama