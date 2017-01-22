Abang Johari: English to remain Sarawak’s second official language

Citing English as the universal language, Abang Johari said English was widely used at international conferences. — Bernama picKUCHING, Jan 22 — Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said he will continue the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s policy to make English as the second official language in Sarawak.

“Our education system is still open, we in Sarawak, our English is still good. That is why the late Tok Nan has mentioned that besides Bahasa Malaysia, English is the official language of Sarawak.

“As your new chief minister, I also pursue that policy, the English will be the second language in Sarawak,” he said in his speech at the ‘Save SMK St Teresa’s Nite’ function here last night.

Also present were his wife, Datin Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) St Teresa principal Mary John and St Teresa board of management chairman Wong Mee King.

SMK St Teresa held the fund raising dinner for the rebuilding of the school hall, which was completely destroyed in an evening fire last October.

Citing English as the universal language, Abang Johari said English was widely used at international conferences.

“When we attend overseas conferences English is used, it is a universal language if you do not know how to speak and understand English you feel you are isolated in that particular conference,” he said.

During his speech, Abang Johari also announced an extra provision of RM500,000 from the state government and another RM50,000 from Sabati (Sarawak Badan Amal Tenaga Isteri-isteri), which is chaired by his wife.

For the record, the Sarawak government handed over RM1 million in aid to SMK St Teresa when the late Adenan presented a cheque for the amount to representatives of the school last November.

The late Adenan, who was Sarawak’s fifth chief minister, passed away on January 11 due to heart complications and Abang Johari was sworn in as the new chief minister on January 13. — Bernama