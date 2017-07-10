Abang Jo assures Sarawak will continue to recognise UEC

Sarawak chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg has assured that the state government would continue to recognise the United Examination Certificate (UEC). ― Bernama picSIBU, July 10 — Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg has assured that the state government will continue to recognise the United Examination Certificate during his tenure as Sarawak Chief Minister.

The policy, which included the extension of financial assistance to independent schools, was introduced by former Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem to enable students to apply for loans and scholarships from Yayasan Sarawak and secure jobs with the state government when they completed their studies.

“We recognised UEC because we do not want to lose our young talents to other countries,” he said.

His text was read by state Education Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong, who represented him to officiate the Catholic High School new main building here today.

He said that although the Chinese and mission schools did not receive the same support as the government schools, they also played their role in producing talented and learned people that should be part of the state’s human resource.

“Taking cognizance of the importance of the independent schools to Sarawak’s development, the state government has been helping independent schools so that they can continue to provide education to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that Sibu has not only been an important place of education for Sibu people but also for the people of Sarawak as a whole.

He said Sibu had produced many outstanding individuals who contributed towards the development of Sarawak and the country.

“Even though there are several mediums and types of schools in Sarawak, we are all able to share a common idea and goal in life and this is an achievement that should always become the basis of our unity. Being different from one another does not mean we cannot be one people,” he added. — Bernama