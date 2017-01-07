Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Abandoned boy still being treated at Tampin hospital, police say

Saturday January 7, 2017
02:49 PM GMT+8

SEREMBAN, Jan 7 — The three-year-old boy who was found alone in a house in Tampin, near here yesterday morning is still being treated at the Tampin Hospital.

Tampin district police chief Supt Hamazah Ab Razak said the hospital would closely monitor the condition of the toddler before discharging him. 

“In terms of care, we leave it to the Social Welfare Department to determine who deserves to take care of the boy once he is discharged. 

“The boy’s mother is still being remanded until Monday and will be charged in the Tampin court,” he said when contacted here today. 

The boy was found alone, unfed and without any clothes on, in the dark at a house in Kampung Parit Buluh, Air Kuning Selatan near Tampin at 1am. 

He was believed to have been left alone by his mother since 6pm, Thursday before being found by a police team and villagers who broke into the house which was locked.

Earlier, police received a report from the village chief at 12.45am about hearing the cries of a child inside a house. — Bernama

