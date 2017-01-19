Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:31 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Abandoned baby to be handed to foster family if unclaimed in three months

Thursday January 19, 2017
04:59 PM GMT+8

KANGAR, Jan 19 — The parents of the baby boy who was found in a box near the Giant supermarket in Jalan Raja Syed Alwi here last Friday have three months to claim him.

Perlis Women, Family, Social Welfare and Unity Development Committee chairman, Rela Ahmad said after that, the baby would be handed over to a foster family.

The healthy baby is still being cared for at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here and will be handed over to the state Social Welfare Department soon.

A local resident who was jogging near the supermarket found the baby wrapped in cloth with its umbilical cord still attached, at about 7am.

“I hope the parents repent and come forward to claim their baby,” Rela told Bernama here today.

She said many people had contacted the department, offering to adopt the baby which had been named Yusoff Fatihi. — Bernama

