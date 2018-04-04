AADK says Umno leader who allegedly took meth not drug rehab chief

Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar speaks to the media during a press conference at the Bandar Tun Razak Umno Division office in Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2018. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) denied today that an Umno division leader arrested for drug abuse led its Cheras drug rehabilitation committee.

AADK said the chairman of the Cheras drug rehabilitation committee was Zainuddin Haji Amran, after reports named Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar as the head of a drug rehabilitation centre.

“Therefore, AADK requests the general public not to link the politician to the drug rehabilitation committee,” the AADK media and corporate communications unit said in a statement.

Rizalman, who was detained early Monday morning along with 10 others during a raid on an entertainment outlet along Jalan Imbi, tested positive for methamphetamine. All the other members of the group also tested positive for drugs.

Rizalman, speculated to contest a parliamentary seat during the 14th general election, claimed he only drank coffee and soft drinks at the entertainment centre and alleged political entrapment.