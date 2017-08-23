A week on, Penang exco still waiting for MACC to return MyKad

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — Penang executive councillor Phee Boon Poh has yet to receive his identity card from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) despite his release from detention over a week ago.

His lawyer RSN Rayer said MACC officers took Phee’s MyKad when the latter turned up at the commission’s state office on August 11 and was subsequently arrested, but have yet to return the card despite numerous attempts to contact its officers.

“The MACC officers have not returned our calls,” Rayer told a news conference here today, adding that Phee is now liable to be fined RM2,000 as it is illegal for him to be without the identifying document that Malaysians are required to carry at all times.

Phee was released from MACC custody on August 14 after the High Court set aside an earlier five-day remand order.

The MACC arrested Phee to assist in investigations into an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu based on letters issued by Phee to delay enforcement action against the factory.

At the same press conference, Phee reiterated that the Department of Environment stated there was no pollution from the illegal factory during a meeting on May 6, 2015.

Yesterday, Phee had read out the meeting minutes which was declassified and handed out to the media in full.

“I reiterate that I am clean and free from corruption. I did not take any money from the unlicensed carbon-filter-processing factory in Sungai Lembu. Neither did my family or I have any personal interest in the factory nor are the owners of the factory related to me,” Phee said today.

He added that he will communicate directly with the Village Security and Development Committee of Sungai Lembu on this issue and not rely on so-called intermediaries, to avoid any misunderstanding.