A murky highway

Drone picture in Hulu Langat captures the construction site of the East Klang Valley Expressway, identified as having resulted in murky water in Sungai Langat which in turn caused water disruptions over the weekend. — Picture by Luas PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — Development of the East Klang Valley Expressway and other projects was deemed a major cause affecting the supply of treated water in the greater Kuala Lumpur area according to the National Water Services Commission.

Commission chairman Datuk Liang Teck Meng said the disruption could get worse should no remedial measure be taken and warned the disruption could affect the coming Chinese New Year festivities.

“High torpidity (murky water) caused the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant to cut its production of treated water by 20 million litres a day or 4.6 per cent of its output.

“The result was 62,606 consumers in 65 housing areas the Kuala Lumpur area being left without water between Jan 13 and Jan 17,” he said.

Liang said development in the area caused surface run-off which made its way into the Sungai Sub and Sungai Michu, two tributaries of Sungai Langat.

On Tuesday Malay Mail quoted the Selangor Water Management Board as saying area development increased the torpidity of the water and cut the production of treated water.

The Sungai Langat plant produces 436 million litres a day, supplying 1.2 million consumers in the Langat River Basin according to a study by Universiti Malaya, in addition to businesses and industries.

Liang however did not name the other developers found operating in the area and had attended the meeting as well.

Liang said the commission led a meeting on January 19 between Selangor Water Management Board, Energy, Green Technology and Water ministry, Selangor Economic Planning Unit, Malaysia Highway Authority, Irrigation and Drainage Department, Department of Environment and the concessionaire EKVE Sdn Bhd.

“The developers were in agreement with our concerns and provided their commitment to ensure their Erosion and Sediment Control Plan was implemented.

“Additionally, all agencies in charge of water quality will monitor the quality of water and any development as and when they occur especially during the current rainy season,” he said.

The commission is empowered under the Water Services Industry Act 2006, which governs the economic, technical and social aspects of the industry.

A EKVE spokesman said additional mitigation works, to its current plan, were underway following the joint meeting on Thursday.

“We met with the parties and regulators and based on our collective views, we decided on further mitigation works.

“Our efforts are in compliance with the Environment Management Plan approved by the Department of Environment.”