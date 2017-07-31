A-G’s Report 2016 series 1 contains 353 recommendations

The first series of the Auditor-General's Report 2016 was tabled in Parliament today. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Auditor-General’s Report 2016 Series 1 tabled today at the Dewan Rakyat contains 353 recommendations to assist the federal government, federal statutory bodies and state governments in rectifying identified weaknesses.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad said two of the recommendations pertained to Federal Government Financial Statement 2016; 90, federal government ministry and department activities; and 244, financial management of state government departments, agencies and companies.

“As usual, the department heads concerned have been informed beforehand, for the purpose of confirmation,” she said in a statement to Bernama.

Meanwhile, she said federal government revenue for 2016 amounted to RM212.421 billion, compared to RM219.089 billion in 2015, showing a downward trend following the drop in world crude oil price.

On financial management performance rating, she said 25 ministries,18 federal departments, 38 federal statutory bodies, 138 state ministries/departments, 41 state statutory bodies, 41 local authorities and six Islamic Religious Councils had been audited.

Madinah said 63 performance audits were conducted on government projects/activities/programmes and 21 management audits, on government companies at federal and state level.

She said the Finance Ministry had also given a feedback on the report with comments from the secretary-general and relevant department heads on the latest action undertaken.

According to her, 187 of 307 ministries, federal departments and statutory bodies, state ministries/departments, state statutory bodies, local authorities and Islamic Religious Councils received ’excellence’ (5-star) rating.

“Twenty-five ministries achieved excellence compared to 16 in 2015,” she said.

Madinah said the report and synopsis could be accessed through the National Audit Department’s website.

She said a session with the media on the Auditor-General’s Report would be held on Thursday (Aug 3) at Auditorium Kompleks C, Putrajaya at 12 noon, during which Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa and ministry secretary-generals would be present. — Bernama