A-G Report: Procurement discrepancies for two police helicopters

Monday July 31, 2017
04:11 PM GMT+8

File picture shows a belonging to Royal Malaysian Police Air Wing. — Picture courtesy of www.wikiwand.comFile picture shows a belonging to Royal Malaysian Police Air Wing. — Picture courtesy of www.wikiwand.comKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Auditor-General’s 2016 report has found two discrepancies in the procuring of two medium-sized helicopters by the police.

In one, the report said that the contract price stated in the agreement amounting to €33.35 million (RM1.7 billion) differed from the itemised contract price which amounted to €32.47 million (RM1.6 billion) with a difference of €0.88 million (RM4.4 million).

The contract done through a direct negotiation with Galaxy Helicopters (M) Sdn Bhd is for three years, between July 2015 and June 2018.

In another procurement, the AG report pointed out that the Certificate of Final Acceptance Test was issued although there was non-compliance of contract specifications.

The police was given the approval to purchase two AW 139s for the air operations force, mainly to carry out crime prevention operations, public order survey and provide operational support.

The A-G Report released today is the first series for the year 2016.

