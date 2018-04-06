Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

PM to announce dissolution of Parliament ‘live’ on TV1

Friday April 6, 2018
10:54 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
April 06, 2018
12:18 PM GMT+8

Anticipation is high that Najib (centre) will be announcing the dissolution of Parliament today. — Bernama picAnticipation is high that Najib (centre) will be announcing the dissolution of Parliament today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will announce Parliament’s dissolution in a “live” broadcast on national channel TV1 at 11.30am today, a spokesman from the Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed.

The dissolution of Parliament officially paves the way for the 14th general election, anticipated to be the hottest this time around with an abundance of political parties founded in recent years expected to join in the electoral fray.

The Star reported on its website that Najib had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this morning, although other journalists, including from Malay Mail stationed at Gate 1 at the palace here did not spot the prime minister entering.

The palace has three main gates.

Najib this morning also arrived in Putrajaya for a weekly Cabinet meeting, an unusual move as such ministerial meetings are typically held on Wednesday.

Parliament would have automatically dissolved on June 24 if the prime minister does not do it earlier and polls must be held within 60 days of its dissolution.

 

 

The 13th Parliament adjourned sine die yesterday, just 78 days to its automatic dissolution. It was the longest held in Malaysian history.

The ruling Barisan Nasional coalition chaired by Najib is expected to release its GE14 manifesto tomorrow evening.

BN typically releases the document containing its promises only after a general election has been declared.

BN won the 13th general election by taking 133 seats out of the 222 contested.

