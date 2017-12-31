Four tolls in Selangor, Johor and Kedah to end from midnight

The toll-free roads come 20 years earlier than previously stipulated in the concession agreement. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Toll collection at Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau in Selangor, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and at the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) in Johor will be abolished effective midnight tonight.

The Works Ministry in a statement today said motorists at Sungai Rasau, Batu Tiga and Bukit Kayu Hitam toll plazas would enjoy the toll-free routes 20 years earlier than the stipulated period in the North South Highway (PLUS) concession agreement.

“While for EDL, motorists at Sultan Iskandar Building, Johor Bahru only need to pay toll for PLUS to the Johor Causeway,” said the statement.

Therefore, motorists are advised to follow the traffic control management and signboards that had been installed to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

The abolition of the toll collection was announced by Prime Minster Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak when tabling the 2018 Budget, as one of the government’s efforts in reducing the living cost and improving the quality of life of the people. — Bernama