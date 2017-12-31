Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Four tolls in Selangor, Johor and Kedah to end from midnight

Sunday December 31, 2017
07:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

KL City Hall says TTDI highway plan aborted, residents not convincedKL City Hall says TTDI highway plan aborted, residents not convinced

The Edit: Sydney fireworks display to kick off global 2018 partiesThe Edit: Sydney fireworks display to kick off global 2018 parties

The Edit: Fox debuts comedy starring Dylan McDermottThe Edit: Fox debuts comedy starring Dylan McDermott

The Edit: Here are some tips for back-to-school bluesThe Edit: Here are some tips for back-to-school blues

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The toll-free roads come 20 years earlier than previously stipulated in the concession agreement. — Picture by Choo Choy MayThe toll-free roads come 20 years earlier than previously stipulated in the concession agreement. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Toll collection at Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau in Selangor, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and at the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) in Johor will be abolished effective midnight tonight.

The Works Ministry in a statement today said motorists at Sungai Rasau, Batu Tiga and Bukit Kayu  Hitam toll plazas would enjoy the toll-free routes 20 years earlier than the stipulated period in the North South Highway (PLUS) concession agreement.

“While for EDL, motorists at Sultan Iskandar Building, Johor Bahru only need to pay toll for PLUS to the Johor Causeway,” said the statement.

Therefore, motorists are advised to follow the traffic control management and signboards that had been installed to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

The abolition of the toll collection was announced by Prime Minster Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak when tabling the 2018 Budget, as one of the government’s efforts in reducing the living cost and improving the quality of life of the people. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline