Federal Opposition disunity in Selangor not an edge, Umno man says

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob advised Selangor Umno not to rely on the opposition weakness and disunity as to win the coming general elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, July 15 — Selangor Umno is reminded not to rely on the opposition weakness and disunity as a party ‘weapon’ to win the coming general elections (GE).

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Umno leaders and members should continue to look after the welfare of the people to ensure their undivided support to the party.

“Issues related to the weakness and disunity of the opposition, including in the administration of Selangor actually do not give Umno an edge in terms of the people’s support.

“If these issues make the people inclined towards us, it’s probably a bonus but what is more important is how we want to strategise to win the hearts of the people and restore their confidence to vote for us and the Barisan Nasional (BN),” he told reporters after officiating the Kota Raja Umno Division delegates conference here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said he was confident the people of Selangor was aware of the weakening of the opposition pact and were not easily deceived by their false promises based on their state administration of almost two terms. — Bernama