Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

98 polytechnic students down with food poisoning in Kedah

Tuesday July 25, 2017
08:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Study: Teens don’t find smoking fun, but do it out of ‘boredom’Study: Teens don’t find smoking fun, but do it out of ‘boredom’

The Edit: Lido debuts new collab, to perform in MalaysiaThe Edit: Lido debuts new collab, to perform in Malaysia

The Edit: New report suggests what it means to be ‘overfat’The Edit: New report suggests what it means to be ‘overfat’

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he’s staying at Real MadridCristiano Ronaldo confirms he’s staying at Real Madrid

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KULIM, July 25 — Ninety-eight students of the Tuanku Sultanah Bahiyah Polytechnic were rushed to hospital today after suffering from food poisoning following an Aidilfitri lunch yesterday, said Kedah Director of Health Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail.

He said the students were taken to hospital at about 9am.

“An investigation by the Kulim District Health Office revealed that the students started developing symptoms of food poisoning between 7.30pm on July 24 and 7am today,” he said in a statement.

They had eaten ‘nasi minyak’, ‘ayam masak merah’ and ‘dalca’ at the Aidilfitri lunch, he added.

Norhizan said it was learnt that the food was prepared by a caterer and was packed as early as 8 am yesterday by the students themselves.

Sixty-eight of the students were treated at the Kulim Hospital and the rest at the Kulim Health Clinic, he said, adding that the Kulim District Health Office would trace the caterer and individuals involved in preparing the food. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline