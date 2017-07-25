98 polytechnic students down with food poisoning in Kedah

KULIM, July 25 — Ninety-eight students of the Tuanku Sultanah Bahiyah Polytechnic were rushed to hospital today after suffering from food poisoning following an Aidilfitri lunch yesterday, said Kedah Director of Health Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail.

He said the students were taken to hospital at about 9am.

“An investigation by the Kulim District Health Office revealed that the students started developing symptoms of food poisoning between 7.30pm on July 24 and 7am today,” he said in a statement.

They had eaten ‘nasi minyak’, ‘ayam masak merah’ and ‘dalca’ at the Aidilfitri lunch, he added.

Norhizan said it was learnt that the food was prepared by a caterer and was packed as early as 8 am yesterday by the students themselves.

Sixty-eight of the students were treated at the Kulim Hospital and the rest at the Kulim Health Clinic, he said, adding that the Kulim District Health Office would trace the caterer and individuals involved in preparing the food. — Bernama