9,487 evacuated in Johor as floods rise

Ayub said as at noon, Segamat district recorded the highest number of victims with 7,113 people from 2,129 families, involving 53 evacuation centres compared to 6,609 victims from 2,012 families at 50 relief centres this morning. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 25 — The number of flood victims in Johor has currently reached 9,487. They are being housed in 77 temporary evacuation centres.

“The second worst affected district is Kota Tinggi with 986 victims and Tangkak with 830 people displaced,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said that Kluang district also recorded 213 victims at four evacuation centres, while each of the relief centres in Muar recorded (167 evacuees), Mersing (111), Johor Bahru (56) and Batu Pahat (11).

However, three evacuation centres were closed, namely in Sekolah Agama Kampung Cahaya Baru Masai and Kampung Sungai Tiram community hall here and Felda Pasak community hall in Kota Tinggi after the water began to recede.

Meanwhile, Ayub said, according to a Malaysian Meteorological Department report, (First Category) Northeast winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph and waves reaching up to 3.5 metres high are expected to occur over the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor and Sabah (Kudat and Sandakan) until Saturday.

“In addition, the coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and East Johor are vulnerable to rising sea levels,” he said. — Bernama