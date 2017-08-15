92-year-old South Korean woman found dead in hotel toilet in Genting Highlands

KUANTAN, Aug 15 — The body of 92-year-old South Korean woman was found in a toilet of a hotel in Genting Highlands, near here today, believed to have been murdered by her fellow countryman.

Bentong Police District chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said the body of Xiang Lian Jin was discovered at 8.40am, almost 17 hours after the male suspect armed with a knife entered her room.

He said the suspect, aged 57, was believed to have entered the room at 3.30pm yesterday when the victim was inside with her helper, who is a local woman.

“While holding them at knifepoint, the suspect allegedly asked the victim and the helper to keep quiet before tying up their hands and legs using ropes and cloth. The suspect then hit the victim, saying that he was dissatisfied with the victim’s eldest son for always badmouthing him.

“The suspect then pulled the victim into the toilet and hit her again before locking her inside. He allegedly fled the hotel at 7am today,” he told reporters here.

Mohamad Mansor said based on initial investigations, police believed that revenge was the motive.

“The helper also sustained bodily injury believed to be beaten by the suspect,” he said, adding that police were in the midst of tracking down the suspect and further investigations were being done under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama