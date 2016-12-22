Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

900g of heroin found in Malaysian man’s underwear at Tuas checkpoint

Thursday December 22, 2016
03:40 PM GMT+8

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 — A Malaysian motorcyclist has been arrested for trying to smuggle 900 grams of heroin into Singapore — by hiding the drugs in his underwear.

The 23-year-old was stopped for checks at about 6.10am yesterday (Dec 21) at the Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement today.

Immigration officers conducting the inspection suspected that the man could have been hiding drugs in his underwear and alerted the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Two packets of heroin, weighing about 900 grams and worth more than S$63,000, were found in the Malaysian’s underwear.

The man was arrested and could face the death penalty if convicted.

The Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine (or pure heroin) imported is 15g or more. — TODAY

