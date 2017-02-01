87 kg of ‘ice’ seized from house rented by Penang man In Hatyai

BANGKOK, Feb 1 — Thai authorities busted another drug-smuggling ring with the seizure of 87 kg of “ice” from a house rented by a Penang man in Hatyai on Jan 26.

Thailand’s deputy police chief, Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan said the house was located in Chayanant Village Phase Two, Tambon Kuanlong in Hatyai.

“The drug was found stashed under the sofas in the house. The Penang man managed to escape just before the authorities conducted the raid on the house,” he told a news conference held at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), here, today.

“Ice is the purest and most potent form of methamphetamine, and it comes as powder or crystals.

Besides “ice”, the police, according to Chalermkiat, also found 24.10 gm of marijuana in the rented house, as well as a Malaysian-registered Toyota Camry car with a Penang plate number.

He said the authorities believed the man used the house as a transit point, before sending the drugs to another destination which he did not identify.

Meanwhile, a Thai police officer told Bernama the authorities also found the man’s passport in the rented house. — Bernama