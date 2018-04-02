85pc turnout or bust, Dr M says of PH hopes

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad said PH also needed the heavy turnout to ensure that any such victory is achieved by a considerable margin, claiming that this would safeguard against electoral fraud. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs at least 85 per cent of registered voters to vote in the general election if it is to have a chance of winning, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a blog post addressing cynicism and jadedness among voters, the PH chairman claimed his federal Opposition pact could still take Putrajaya.

“It (PH) can win if there is massive support for the PH by those who care.

“The voter turnout must be the biggest ever. Nothing less than 85 per cent. This is achievable as shown in the 13th General Election. A Malay tsunami is what is needed. It can happen,” he wrote.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman said PH also needed the heavy turnout to ensure that any such victory is achieved by a considerable margin, claiming that this would safeguard against electoral fraud.

After the years of incessant politics, PH finds itself grappling with growing fatigue among voters, particularly in segments that are traditionally sympathetic to the opposition cause or generally anti-establishment.

While it dismissed and derided the #undirosak movement in the early days, PH latter sought to offer an olive branch to the personalities seen as the main drivers of the informal campaign for voters to spoil their ballots in protest.

The 14th general election must be called by June 24, after which Parliament will be automatically dissolved and polls held within 60 days.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to call for the general election much earlier, hinting again today that this was just around the corner.