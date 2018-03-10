80pc 2018 BR1M recipients receive first payment

About 80 per cent of this year's 7.2 million 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) recipients have received the first phase of the payment. — Bernama picKUBANG PASU, March 10 — To date about 80 per cent of this year’s 7.2 million 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) recipients have received the first phase of the payment, says Finance Deputy Minister Datuk Othman Aziz.

He said the payment was made to the eligible recipients through their respective bank accounts beginning from Feb 26.

“However some have not received it because at certain places the payment will be in the form of cash voucher and that is up to the state. What’s important is the Finance Ministry has distributed the money to the districts and states to ensure recipients are paid by the fixed date.”

He said this at a Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH) Corporate Social Responsibility programme at Kampung Kuala Kerpan in Jerlun near here today, which was also attended by JPPH director-general Nordin Daharom.

Othman, who is also Jerlun Member of Parliament advised recipients who have not received the aid, to be patient as the disbursement process was ongoing until March 31.

He said eligible recipients who failed to receive the first instalment of the aid could submit their appeal to the Inland Revenue Board beginning from April 1 to May 31, adding that following the appeal, they could expect all payments in August.

The government has allocated RM6.8 billion for 2018 BRIM which will benefit 7.2 million recipients.

The second phase of the payment will made be in June and the third, in August. — Bernama