8,000 police personnel, volunteers to assist in GE14 in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — The Johor police contingent is deploying 8,000 police officers, other ranks and volunteers to help in ensuring a smooth running of the 14th General Election (GE14) to be held at any time soon.

Johor Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the number included 500 police volunteers.

“Our present strength (personnel) is good and they have already been given training to face unexpected situations.

“We expect Johor to be among the ‘hottest’ states. So we have to be ready although we don’t know the plan of every contesting party,” he told Bernama after a trial GE14 training for the Johor police contingent at the Johor Bahru Utara (JBU) district police headquarters late last night.

He said the training, which began in the early morning until late last night was a continuation of the training before this to test the effectiveness of police planning and action in facing various security and public order threats.

Mohd Kamarudin said 400 police officers and men from throughout the state attended the training. ― Bernama