80 Gua Musang PKR members make PAS switch

KOTA BHARU, March 27 ― Eighty members of PKR’s Gua Musang division left the party to join PAS today.
The division’s deputy head Syed Azhar Syed Alwi who led the group said they did so because they had lost confidence in Pakatan Harapan, an alliance of opposition parties made up of Parti Pribumi Bersatu
“The entry of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his new party (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) in the opposition pact does benefit the Malays or Islam itself,” he told reporters after announcing their departure from PKR at the Kelantan Menteri Besar’s residence here today. ― Bernama