80 Gua Musang PKR members make PAS switch

Tuesday March 27, 2018
08:02 PM GMT+8

A PAS flag flies on a mast at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA PAS flag flies on a mast at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BHARU, March 27 ― Eighty members of PKR’s Gua Musang division left the party to join PAS today.

The division’s deputy head Syed Azhar Syed Alwi who led the group said they did so because they had lost confidence in Pakatan Harapan, an alliance of opposition parties made up of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, DAP, PKR and Amanah.

“The entry of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his new  party (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) in the opposition pact does benefit  the Malays or Islam itself,” he told reporters after announcing their departure from PKR at the Kelantan Menteri Besar’s residence here today. ― Bernama

